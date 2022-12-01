The SPVM has seized more than 100 kilograms of cocaine and arrested 12 suspects in two separate operations. The Organized Crime Division has announced that, “The street value of the cocaine seized is estimated at approximately $3.7 million.”
The first operation targeted a cocaine distribution network on the island of Montreal as well as the North Shore. Police first intercepted a 48-year-old suspect. The suspect was in possession of a “cardboard box containing 30 kg of cocaine” that was found inside his vehicle. A second 28-year-old suspect was arrested soon after in Kirkland with three containers holding 46 kilos of cocaine being found inside his vehicle. In addition to the Kirkland arrest, police searched a Laval residence that led to the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect as well as a seizure of 4 kilos of cocaine. The SPVM also seized nearly $8,000 in cash, a stun gun, crack cocaine, and MDMA (ecstasy).
The second operation was part of an ongoing investigation that began in the summer of 2021 by the Anti-Gang unit of the Organized Crime Division. The operation took place in Saint- Léonard and began with the arrest of a 32-year-old suspect around. The suspect was carrying a hockey bag that contained 25 kg of cocaine, 1000 narcotics tablets (to be analyzed), and cannabis. Eight additional suspects have been arrested due to their possible involvement in the same network. More than $500,000 in cash, 4 kg of crystal methamphetamine, and 4,000 pills were also seized.
