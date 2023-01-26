100 days since teen went missing

Wednesday marked 100 days that Feng Tian went missing.
The NDG teen went missing on October 17. Police say that Feng Tian had been last seen near the park of Square Sainte-Élisabeth at the corner of Saint-Jacques and Delinelle in the Sud-Ouest borough. He would have walked on Saint-Jacques eastbound from Décarie.
That night Feng left a dinner at friends to head home to study. He had only been in Canada for about three months and speaks neither English nor French but attends language classes. Video footage shows someone possibly resembling him shortly before 10 p.m. that night near the Saint-Jacques overpass.
He is 5’ 11'' and weighs 150 lbs. with black hair and black eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was dressed in a black jean jacket coat, black sweater and white and black sneakers.
His disappearance had shaken the tight-knit NDG community, which came together, some 100 people braving the cold night for a vigil in late November. An anonymous donor is now offering through Sun Youth a reward of up to $20,000 to anyone who can give the location to find Feng Tian. Investigators from the SPVM West Criminal Investigation Section want to gather new information from the public.
Vigil organizer and family friend Tricia Bartley she celebrated the Chinese New Year with the Tians. The NDG resident has kept the conversation about Feng’s disappearance and his family’s trauma front and centre for the entire community and has remained engaged throughout the ordeal. “I’m trying to keep this conversation alive,” Bartley told The Suburban. “It’s now 101 days that he has been missing.”
Still, Bartley, a parent and foster parent, fears the urgency has subsided, and continues to press home that people should not lose interest because of Feng’s age: that a 17-year-old gone missing was not as grave an issue as it actually was. “This wasn't in peoples’ faces and it took some time to get people interested. A person is a person, and unfortunately youth above the age of consent are often completely forgotten. We can't allow that to happen.”
Bartley says the family, particularly Sujing “is very grateful for the generous reward that came forward,” the promise of money perhaps stirring someone's memory or motivation to offer information and added that family members are in daily contact with police who she says “have been doing anything and everything, 100%” following every lead, hunch, anything.
The family has met twice with the Chinese consulate although that has not moved the file forward in any way she says, adding the Canadian authorities are doing everything they possibly can. As for ideas that he made his own way back to China, Bartley says that is not possible because “he doesn’t speak English or French, he had no identification, no wallet, it's not something he could have done.”
“But still, how does someone absolutely just disappear? I rack my brain over this every single day… The family is still holding out hope and I still hold hope that he will come home.”
Indeed, as Lachine resident Sandrine Ruel said at the November vigil, as Feng’s mother Sujing Nie stood silently nearby, clutching a candle and stifling tears, “they are our children, we can’t allow them to become ghosts.”
Anyone who believes they have information on Feng Tian's disappearance is asked to contact the SPVM at 438-354-6803.
