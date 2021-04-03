Some 1,500 people marched from Cabot Square to Dorchester Square down St. Catherine St. in downtown Montreal on Saturday in memory of Rebekah Love Harry and against domestic violence. The 29-year old mother of one died in hospital last week after succumbing to injuries sustained in an alleged attack from her partner.She was the 7th woman in 7 weeks to have died from an incident of domestic violence. Since Rebekah’s death there has been an eighth in as many weeks. The marchers were led by Rebekah’s family. Loudspeakers broadcast the words “Remember Rebekah Love Harry! Say her name!” The march followed the Friday march of some 2000 from Lafontaine Park to Jeanne Mance Park organized by a coalition of women’s shelters demanding action against domestic violence and more resources from the government to handle the dramatic rise in the number of domestic violence cases. It is estimated that they have risen some 50% due to the lockdown and isolation measures imposed during the pandemic. Attorney Brigitte Garceau, President of the West Island Women’s Shelter which is the largest such facility in the Montreal area, told The Suburban that in a normal year 6,000 crisis calls are received. Since the containment measures began the calls have risen to over 10,000.
breaking featured
1,500 March in memory of Rebekah Love Harry
Beryl Wajsman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Articles
- Cohen in the City Episode 55: Ronald McDonald House Charities Turns 40
- 1,500 March in memory of Rebekah Love Harry
- Montreal General Hospital celebrating 200 years of history
- Joel Goldenberg: Retro Roundup's latest favourite YouTube channels
- 8 Femicides in 8 weeks: Thousands demonstrate denouncing conjugal violence
- Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now: Classic Starship song fuels a “feel good” video
- Judgement Calls Episode 40: Making the Beautiful game more beautiful in western Laval
- Reopening of Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve for cyclists
Most Popular
Articles
- Canada Revenue Agency Tax Tip: Eight things to remember at tax time
- City picks up more farmland
- Thinking outside the box
- Spring snow on the way for southern Quebec
- DDO doctor charged with first degree murder in Hawkesbury
- LBPSB parents receive mask recall notice
- Habs score with annual student bursaries
- Police raid eight West Island homes in major drug bust
- Teachers, parents take to sidewalks in west end
- Demers will not run again
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.