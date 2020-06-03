City set to build its new Falaise parkland

Montreal is going ahead with plans to build new parkland on a 60 hectare site amid the new Turcot throughway that defines the western approach to the city. Although nothing was said about the long-promised ‘Dalle Parkway’ bridge, the city stated that the new parkland would include “...wooded areas, wetlands, and grassland areas to help promote biodiversity.”
“More than ever, we see the importance of being able to offer citizens green space as places to escape, and be in contact with nature,” said Montreal’s Mayor Valérie plante. “This new milestone ... brings us closer to the creation of another great park in Montreal.”
Located to the south of the Turcot Exchange, city planners expect the new park to become another green space that will become the de-facto border between NDG and the city’s large Sud-Ouest Borough. As there’s nothing left of the massive train yards that used to dominate the western approach to the city, city planners expect the new park will become the first (and major) part of a massive infrastructure project that’s meant to build Montreal’s brand as one of the century’s new ‘green’ cities. Instead of the neatly manicured inner-city parks that we’re all used to, planners intend the new park to be maintained as a comprehensive and ecologically coherent green space that will improve local air quality as well as provide effective storm water management that would otherwise overwhelm the city’s sewers on a regular basis. Although nothing was mentioned about the provincial government’s intention to build the Dalle pedestrian bridge that’s still considered to be a fundamental part of the project, city executive committee member Robert Beaudry did mention that building the park will be a major accomplishment in a sector that was previously considered as little more than an industrial wasteland.
“This new challenge ...will allow us to innovate by re-naturalizing a (polluted) area that was previously inaccessible,” said Beaudry.
