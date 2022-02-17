Montreal’s opposition proposed a new motion at City Hall to allow the city to find, lease and prepare 100 dwellings in time for ‘moving day’ on July 1 to prevent people not being able to find a dwelling.
The budget for the initiative will be $1 million and is aimed at families left without housing at the end of their lease which has been an issue in recent years as the housing market grows increasingly volatile.
“At the moment we have 16 households that are staying in hotels,” said Benoit Langevin of Ensemble Montreal.
The Municipal Housing Office of Montreal (OMHM) currently has a $3.5 million budget to book hotel rooms as a last resort for families who are stuck without a lease or a place to stay in July.
The city would work with the OMHM to find suitable housing to use for the 100 units to be provided on moving day. The city is allegedly open to the proposal and the administration will be able to discuss the motion further before the next council meeting. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is scheduled to hold a press conference to discuss plans to prevent and reduce homelessness in the city.
"We feel we're doing a lot right now, but we don't address the actual problem, which is the rent increase that is making the market unaffordable to Quebecers," said Marion Duval of RCLALQ, a coalition of housing committees and tenants’ associations.
The RCLALQ said that the responsibility ultimately falls on the province to keep rent prices more stable as rent soars across Quebec. The average price for a 2-bedroom unit in Montreal went up 5.9 per cent alone last year.
This week, the city’s administration created a landlord registry to report how much rent they are charging, the conditions of their buildings and more information as an effort to protect tenants.
