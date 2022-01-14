The city will convert an indoor soccer stadium into an emergency shelter for the homeless who do not have access to indoor isolation resources if they must isolate because they have Covid.
“They can isolate themselves, it’s safe, it’s warm, it’s really well installed,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante who toured the Montreal Soccer Stadium on Thursday.
The stadium located in the Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Extension borough has been equipped with 300 beds. The Red Cross is helping the shelter set up other provisions like food.
“What has changed is there’s simply more available space for people who are either waiting for a test result, or who have been confirmed a positive,” said Sam Watts CEO of Welcome Hall Mission, another shelter in the city. Watts explains that the addition of a new shelter in Montreal will ensure that the homeless have somewhere to go instead of isolating in the hospital and possibly putting others at risk.
The shelter will remain open as long as it is needed and is still working out operating logistics.
