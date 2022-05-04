Montreal’s Ombudsperson (OdM) Nadine Mailloux released a report on Wednesday calling on the city to act on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Milton-Parc area. The report entitled ‘don’t look the other way’ highlights major issues and dangerous conditions in the Milton-Parc district and makes recommendations ‘to take action with concrete gestures of benevolence for all citizens.’
The OdM began investigating the situation after receiving complaints from a group of citizens residing in the neighbourhood near Parc Ave and Milton St. The group mentioned a community of homeless Indigenous and Inuit people living in the neighbourhood in unsanitary and dangerous conditions and said that authorities are not addressing the issues adequately.
Additionally, the group attests to physical and sexual attacks, prostitution, drug consumption and the exploitation of homeless persons by criminals who move into the district. There have allegedly been various altercations between intoxicated persons and drivers and pedestrians, as well as the presence of waste, broken glass, syringes, and other items in the area.
“Despite complaints and interventions by the borough, the citizens have the impression that the situation is getting worse. They say they have the feeling of not being heard and even sometimes of being judged in their interactions with the borough,” the report said. The OdM focused on three interconnected aspects in its report. Safety, emergency transitional accommodation and housing, and social cohabitation and support. The report makes five recommendations to the city:
Add more shelter resources for unhoused people. Assume a leadership role in developing shelters, and ensure that shelters remain open for long-term periods, and not just as emergency measures. Involve citizens in a committee responsible for security in the area and inform them routinely about any progress being made. Upgrade the financing method for community organizations so they can offer structured services in a continuous and permanent way.Develop a preventive approach by having a community reception program for Inuit who come to Montreal and direct them to appropriate services.
The report also suggests that the city sets up shelter resources that are ‘culturally adapted’ for Indigenous and Inuit people such as Open Door, The Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, and Projects Autochtones du Quebec.
