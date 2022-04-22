Montreal has launched a pilot project to allow some bars and concert venues to stay open for 24 hours on St. Laurent Blvd. to boost Montreal’s nightlife. The project called ‘Non-Stop 24/24’ will begin on Monday, May 23 with multimedia venue Société des arts technologiques (SAT) staying open and serving alcohol Saturday May 21 through Sunday May 22.
Montrealers will be able to voice their opinions at Montreal’s ‘sommet de la nuit’ conference which begins on May 18 at La Tulipe. The conference will continue at Monument National with local nightlife experts and others from around the world. “It’s a historic day for nightlife in Montreal,” said Mathieu Grondin, general manager of the nightlife lobby group MTL 24/24. “The nightlife community of Montreal has been anxious to take full advantage of night-time culture here, like other great cities around the world.”
Grondin said ‘Non-Stop 24/24’ is the first event in Canada to allow a venue to operate 24 hours a day with an alcohol permit. He called the last call system in Montreal counterproductive for the economy. This is not the first time the city experiments with longer night life operating hours. Some bars and venues were given permission to serve drinks until 6 a.m. before the pandemic started.
The Quebec Liquor Board previously shot down a project to extend the drinking hours to 6 a.m. in 19 bars across the city during the Coderre administration in 2014. The city will study the impact of the project and try to implement it in other venues across Montreal, said Luc Rabouin Mayor of Plateau-Mont-Royal. Rabouin is also in charge of the city’s economic development at Projet Montreal.
“We really want to test some projects in different contexts,” said Rabouin. “And after that, we can authorize it on a larger scale.”
Rabouin said that the project will reduce the impact on public health, public security, and help develop better working conditions for artists, musicians and service staff at bars and venues. The city will also launch a $2 million financial aid program for bars and restaurants to help them attract customers after sustaining substantial losses over the last two years of the pandemic.
