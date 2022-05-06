CFIB report shows over half of small business owners are near breaking point

According to a CFIB (Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses) report, more than half of small business owners are near the breaking point and see their employees experiencing additional mental health challenges due to the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CFIB has been tracking data on significant worries of small business owners concerning COVID-19 since April 2020. The majority of respondents cited stress as a chief concern for them and their employees. The ‘Small Business Workplace Mental Health Employer Survey’ provides the baseline for the report.
Research has found that symptoms of anxiety and depression have increased among Canadians during the pandemic, and many are not connecting with mental health services. Roughly 66 per cent of small business owners are close to burning out and notice their employees struggling with mental health as well.
More than half of respondents feel that they are not well prepared to deal with employees who are facing mental health challenges during the pandemic.
Unlike big companies and organizations who have access to resources and programs to address mental health and create a good work environment, small business owners do not have such programs tailored to their business.
According to the Mental Health Commission of Canada, one out of every four employees is affected by a mental health problem every year.
“Mental health is a great talking point, but the sad reality is that mental health resources are
simply not available or are available at such a high cost as to be effectively not available,” said a manufacturing business owner from Ontario.
As of this year, 65 per cent of small business owners’ say they are closer than ever to burning out due to pandemic stressors and 75 per cent of those who are close to burning out are also aware of a staff member struggling with mental health issues.
“We are stressed and overwhelmed which has greatly affected the morale in our business and also the energy and time we spend in our business being hopeful,” said a retail business owner from Ontario.
Additionally, 54 per cent of small business owners suspect that mental health challenges resulting from the pandemic are negatively impacting their businesses’ productivity.
The Mental Health Commission of Canada created an ‘online tool kit’ to provide managers with information on how to recognize when their employees are struggling with mental health. The online resource also shows managers how to defuse conflict and integrate new employees into the workforce.
