A new poll from the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB) found that there is additional pressure on business owners and employees to work longer hours because of the labour shortage and Quebec is the hardest hit province in Canada. The poll, which surveyed 1,332 CFIB members between March 14 and April 7, found that the accommodation and restaurant sectors were among the most affected in Quebec with a rate of 79 per cent and 70 per cent respectively of being affected by shortages.
According to Statistics Canada, job vacancies increased by 88 per cent for all industries in 2021. More than 238,000 jobs were vacant in the province at the end of last year which is an increase of 111,410. François Vincent, Vice President of CFIB Quebec, cited two main reasons for the upward trend of job vacancies in the services sectors over the last two years. The sector has been open and closed so many times that businesses lost employees who moved to other sectors.
Employers often had to refuse long term contracts since they did not have enough staff which made small businesses suffer more financially. In Quebec, 39 per cent of small businesses refuse contracts and sales due to lack of staff. Quebec has the highest payroll tax in Canada, 27 percent higher than in Ontario. “It is important to listen to what business owners are asking,” Vincent told The Suburban. “Small businesses in construction and the service industry do not have the tools they need from the government.”
Small and medium size business owners are asking the Quebec government to increase tax credits to make it possible to offer better working conditions for employees and attract more workers. Vincent said that small businesses with less than three employees are taxed the same as multi-national businesses and do not have access to the small business tax rate offered in Quebec, and therefore pay substantially higher effective tax rates.
The government did not include measures to reduce taxes for small business owners and improve existing tax credits in the latest budget. It did implement some incentives for other sectors such as information and technology, engineering, and construction. Additionally, business owners want to government to reduce taxes and help them find job candidates in their region. One suggestion that the CFIB has is to increase immigration as it would help meet the supply and demand needs of local businesses.
“It is a positive period for new arrivals in Quebec because there is a lot of opportunity to find a job and grow,” said Vincent. “There are positive impacts of immigration on society so it would be a positive public policy to increase immigration to help connect with the needs of businesses. All sectors of activity need the intervention of the Government of Quebec.The longer we wait to act, the harder the coast will be to climb and the greater the negative impacts will be for our economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.