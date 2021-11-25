Some Canadians are about to be notified by Service Canada that they have to pay back part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit they received in 2020.
The CERB was launched at the start of the pandemic to help Canadians who could not work because of lockdowns. Some three million jobs were lost.
The notice to repay involves a $2,000 advance for the first four weeks of the pandemic, given to some Canadians who applied for it through Service Canada.
While some Canadians did not receive CERB funding during the summer of 2020 to make up for that $2,000 advance, recipients who were not eligible for the aid or did not collect CERB for 20 weeks will be notified they have to repay some of or the entire $2,000.
Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough told the media that those who need it will get a repayment schedule and no penalties or interest will be charged for the $2,000.
"Canadians will not be put into financial hardship by having to repay emergency benefits they received," Qualtrough says in a statement.
The Service Canada notice will include how much is owed, how to repay and how the decision can be appealed.
