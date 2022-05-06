CEGEP students protest Bill 96 across Quebec

On Thursday, hundreds of CEGEP students from colleges around the province joined to demonstrate against Bill 96 chanting “my CEGEP, my future.”
About 500 students, parents and faculty members from John Abbott College marched on campus to denounce the French-language charter. John Abbott’s student union organized the event and set up information booths for students.
Students from Marianopolis, Dawson, Vanier and Champlain College also held similar demonstrations.
About 100 Dawson students and teachers attended a demonstration held in the school’s basement. “It divides allophone students from anglophone students from francophone students from Indigenous students from international students. It’s a mess,” said Arwen Low, Vice President of Dawson’s school union.
The main concerns are that the proposed bill limits students’ choices and could potentially damage the academic futures of many.
“If we don’t stop it now, it will be very difficult to change it in the future,” said Ivana Riveros Artega, President of John Abbott’s school union.
Bill 96 is expected to be passed by the end of the legislative session in June. It will require francophone and allophone students attending English CEGEPs to take three courses in French in addition to the two they now take and pass a French proficiency test.
English CEGEPs are already anticipating a major curriculum overhaul to meet staffing requirements for the proposed changes.
Another demonstration against bill 96 is anticipated for May 14 at Dawson College.
