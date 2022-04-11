CEGEP representatives said that the amendments to Bill 96 supported are targeting English schools for their success and popularity.
Bernard Tremblay, President of the Federation of CEGEPs said that the popularity of English colleges has grown for both francophones and allophones over the last decade because the job market ‘demands bilingualism.’
Tremblay said Quebec has made CEGEPs the scapegoat for the issue of French vitality in the province and blaming these institutions is an attempt to ‘find a simple solution for a complex problem.’
The Federation of CEGEPs estimates that a third of English students would struggle to pass or get good grades in they are required to take three core courses in French.
"This knowledge does not allow them to take a course in philosophy, anatomy or sociology in French and pass it at a level that guarantees them adequate grades to get into university," said Tremblay.
Director General of Vanier College, John McMahon said that politicians have blamed English CEGEPs for the perceived decline of the French language for years.
Additionally, McMahon said that the percentage of students who are not native English speakers attending English CEGEPs has doubled over the last decade and ‘applicants have grown to overcapacity’ which allows the province to target these institutions as ‘the vectors of the anglicization.’
"I invite people to walk around the halls of Vanier college or Dawson College and John Abbott College or any of our colleges,” said McMahon. “They're going to hear multiple languages; they're going to see a wide variety of students with different ethnic backgrounds."
McMahon points out that many Vanier college graduates go on to attend French universities to complete their studies.
