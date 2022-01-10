The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention today advised Americans against travel to Canada for the time being considering the rising number of COVID cases across the country.
Canada is considered a ‘Level Four: Very High’ risk location among 80 other destinations such as the United Kingdom, Italy, and France. The CDC recommends that travellers be fully vaccinated if they do need to travel to Canada or one of these locations.
The CDC also recommends that ‘Level Three: High’ destinations such as Armenia, Belarus and Zimbabwe should be avoided for nonessential travel.
Border restrictions between Canada, Mexico and the U.S. were lifted in November for fully vaccinated foreign nationals, and Canada withdrew its’ notice for non-essential travel in October.
As of last month, the Federal government advised Canadians to avoid non-essential travel once again.
