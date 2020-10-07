Close to nine kilometers of water, storm water and wastewater pipes will be replaced, along with associated road restoration and roadway landscaping thanks to more than $11 million in investments for Laval’s water infrastructure.
Quebec is investing more than $4.6 million through the Fonds pour l’infrastructure municipale d’eau (FIMEAU) funding program, matching Ottawa’s contribution, while the city will contribute $2.3 million to these projects, investing in green infrastructure and rebooting the economy.
“The replacement of water pipes in the city will not only modernize aging infrastructure but will also help reduce significant water loss from underground networks” says Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete. “This is a win-win situation for both the economy and the environment.”
The cash announced by both governments in August are part of a $637.8 million investment to upgrade Quebec’s water infrastructure. “Government investments are essential to ensure the maintenance and quality of our municipal infrastructures” said Laval Mayor Marc Demers. “Thanks to this significant financial help, we will be able to carry out essential work.
Quebec’s FIMEAU will ultimately invest $1.5 billion for the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024, and all admissible projects for municipalities must be completed by October 31 2027. Quebec’s 2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly $7.5 billion in investments in municipal infrastructure.
View all of Infrastructure Canada’s project investments at https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html
