CAQ has not updated their website in English for the upcoming election because it’s ‘too expensive’ to hire English translators, resulting in missing information and outdated content.
The English version of the government’s website has not been updated since Jan. 13, announcing that the previous COVID-19 curfew in the province would be lifted. Other news included that Dr. Horacio Arruda would be stepping down as Director of Public Health and that children would receive rapid tests in school.
"When we produce material, it costs a lot of money to translate. What I mean by a lot of money, it's a lot of money," said CAQ spokesperson Claude Potvin who cited that the CAQ only hires professionals to do translations.
Potvin assured that the website would be updated for ‘essential material’ like information about the pandemic and an executive summary for the upcoming election.
