CAQ announces Montreal candidates

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) presented its candidates who will run in Montreal island ridings in the upcoming provincial election.
Transport Minister Chantal Rouleau, also responsible for the Metropolis and Montreal region, presented 13 candidates who will represent the CAQ, alongside Environment Minister, and Minister responsible for the Fight Against Racism Benoit Charette and Bourget MNA Richard Campeau.
The CAQ believes that the chosen candidates represent the party’s desire to have a team that reflects values of equity, diversity, and inclusion.
A release from the CAQ states that the candidates are aware of the issues in their respective constituencies and want to do better for Quebec and Montreal.
“I am very excited about the quality and diversity of the candidates we are announcing today,” said Quebec Premier François Legault. “I am convinced that we are presenting talented people who will be able to get to work quickly to advance the major issues of the city, whether it be public transit, the revitalization of the downtown core and urban safety, in addition to addressing the respective issues of their constituency.
The candidates are:
Rebecca McCann in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
Rosmeri Otoya Celis in Acadia
Vicki Marcoux in Laurier-Dorion
Junlian Leblanc in D'Arcy-McGee
Florence Lavictoire in Mercier
Aurélie Diep in Sainte-Marie—Saint-Jacques
Loredana Bacchi in LaFontaine
Absa Diallo in Bourassa-Sauvé
Julie de Martino in Jeanne-Mance—Viger
Nicolas Huard-Isabelle in Saint-Henri—Sainte-Anne
Maria Luisa Torres-Piaggio in Westmount—Saint-Louis
Vicky Michaud in Marguerite Bourgeoys
Marc Baaklini in Marquette
The provincial election is scheduled to take place on October 3.
