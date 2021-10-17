Canadians will still have to take the more elaborate molecular (PCR) COVID-19 test, and not a rapid test, within 72 hours before returning to Canada from the U.S., including for people who will be able to travel across the border by car Nov. 8., Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told the CBC's Rosemary Barton.
Blair said the requirement was recommended by the Public Health Agency of Canada.
"Again, we're continuing to evaluate it, and we'll look at the experience in other jurisdictions. But right now, it's been a very effective protection for Canadians."
Politicians and groups in Canada and the U.S. have called for more simple testing rules or for the rules to be dropped, to enable more travel.
For Canadians just going for the day to cities not far from the border — for example Plattsburgh, New York or Burlington, Vermont in the case of Montrealers— Blair said that PCR tests conducted in Canada within the 72 hours of departing and returning will be necessary. Half of all travel to the U.S. are day trips, according to Statistics Canada.
