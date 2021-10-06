Oil prices have reached a seven-year high. Analysts state that Canadians should prepare for increasing prices at the gas pumps this week as the global economy begins to rebound from the pandemic.
In Winnipeg, for example, fuel prices soared 10 cents overnight to $1.429 per litre and Toronto residents are told to expect prices as high as $1.44 per litre by Thursday. The prices of gas nationwide is also expected to increase by another cent or two in the coming days — reaching historic highs just in time for the Thanksgiving weekend.
“People want to get back on the road, they want to get back into planes,” Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International said.“Jet fuel demand is up 64 per cent, that’s part of the diesel family as well. That’s all going to push up gasoline prices, like it or not.”
Additionally, the increased gas prices were driven up thanks to Hurricane Ida — a storm that shut down a good portion of U.S. oil and natural gas production in late August.
