Canadians’ views on the future are at an all-time low according to an ongoing 10-year study at Nanos Research.
“They have a cloud over their head […] thinking their kids or the next generation of Canadians will have a lower standard of living,” said Nik Nanos, Chairman of the Nanos research group.
Data from the responses to the research question “Do you think the next generation of Canadians will have a standard of living that is higher, the same or lower than Canadians have today?” was initially collected in May 2012, where 37 per cent of Canadians said it would be lower.
In the latest study, that number has nearly doubled as 63 per cent of Canadians think future generations will have a lower standard of living. This is the lowest score since Nanos began tracking it 10 years ago.
In terms of what is causing the decline in morale, Nanos said, “choose your poison.” According to him, there are people worried about the pandemic, climate change and inflation. Climate change is the most worrisome factor for Canadians now, following by inflation and the pandemic taking third place. Nanos said it will be interesting to see if the news of the Omicron variant will spark greater concern in the study.
Nanos suspects the increased worry surrounding climate change is related to the floods and fires in British Columbia and the damage it caused. Citizens are also worried about paying bills and being able to afford the cost of living with the rise of inflation.
To combat the ‘pessimism,’ amongst Canadians, Nanos said it is up to the government and federal party leaders to propose solutions. ‘What are the parties proposing’ to deal with the environment or inflation?
“Canadians want to know if this is the new normal,” said Nanos.
