Canadian returns home after 15 years in Egyptian prison

Joseph Attar, a Canadian man who spent a third of his life in Egyptian prison on spying charges returned to Canada Friday morning. “I can’t believe I’m home. Freedom,” said Attar.
Attar, 45, has not been on Canadian soil since Jan. 2007. He was arrested in Cairo in 2007 on a trip to see his family. He was accused of spying for Israel and collecting information on Egyptians and Arabs in Turkey and Canada and sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Egyptian court that April. Upon arrival at the Cairo airport, he was immediately taken to a location he believes was an Egyptian intelligence facility where he and his family members were threatened, including his brothers in the Egyptian military.
He was working as a bank teller in Toronto at the time and had dual citizenship in Canada and Egypt. He was known as Mohammed el-Attar before converting to Christianity for which he faced persecution in Egypt. He fled the country to seek refuge in Canada for being a gay, Christian man.
“I am innocent. I haven’t done anything wrong at all,” Attar told reporters in March 2007. Attar maintained his innocence and claims that the accusations were ‘baseless’ and that he never ‘cheated’ Canada or Egypt. He pled not guilty but during his trial, an alleged confession was published by Egyptian newspapers. Attar and his lawyer said that the confession was made through torture and during four weeks of solitary confinement, he was electrocuted and forced to drink his own urine. He was held in a small cell in Egypt’s Tora prison under harsh conditions. “I was pressured psychologically and physically, so that I admit things that I didn’t say,” said Attar in 2007.
“I am glad to see that Mr. Attar is back in Canada,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly. “Throughout this difficult process, Canada has been there to support Mr. Attar and repeatedly raise his case at the highest levels.”
Though Attar is glad to be back home, his only remaining family in Canada died while he was serving his prison sentence. Attar said he wants to recover from the trauma he faced and is ready to restart his life.
“For the first time in 15 years, I can take a hot shower alone […] I can eat a proper meal, a hot meal. I can have my whole bed to sleep on,” said Attar.
