Canadian Border Services Agency issues scam warning

The Canadian Border Services Agency has issued a scam warning, alerting the public that scammers posing as CBSA officials are asking for money and personal information through emails, text messages, and phone calls.
“The methods and messages used by the scammers are varied and every-changing, but always designed to demand money and lure the public into providing personal information,” said the CBSA.
The agency warns that scammers may call with display numbers and employee names that appear to be from the CBSA and use CBSA logos and fraudulent email addresses with fake names and titles.
Scammers might ask for sensitive information such as social insurance numbers and credit card information which the CBSA says it would never ask for by phone or email. The CBSA is asking Canadians to report scam calls and messages to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Canadians should look out for fraudulent websites and applications posing as ArriveCan and the Electronic Travel Authorization according the CBSA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.