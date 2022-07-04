Air Canada ranked number one amongst airlines that topped the global list for the most travel delays over the long weekend.
According to the tracking service FlightAware, a total of 700 trips were affected by delays which accounts for nearly two thirds of all flights. On Sunday, Toronto’s Pearson airport came in second place for the most travel delays and interruptions in services. WestJet and Swoop airlines came in third and fourth respectively.
Air Canada recently announced that it would drastically reduce flights in July and August ahead of the summer travel surge. Nearly 10,000 flights will be affected by the reduction in services as the airline struggles to manage the ‘unprecedented’ travel resurgence.
