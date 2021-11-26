Members from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) - Canada’s largest union - voted against the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement at the union’s ongoing National Convention.
The CUPE represents 700,000 workers across Canada. The BDS movement calls for boycotting, divesting and sanctioning of Israel. Many consider BDS to be an antisemitic movement. BDS negatively impacts companies and individuals seeking to do business with Israel or Israel connected companies or organizations.
“CUPE members should be praised for standing up to the lies and intimidation of the BDS movement,” said Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada. “The passage of this motion would have inflicted great harm not only on Jewish and Israeli members of CUPE, but on all workers who benefit from trade between Canada and Israel.”
Certain regional CUPE sections have endorsed BDS in the past, including CUPE Ontario in 2006.
