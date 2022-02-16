Inflation has topped five per cent last month for the first time in over 30 years according to Statistics Canada signalling rate hikes to come From the Bank of Canada.
According to Statistics Canada, inflation rose to 5.1 per cent in January driven by the prices of gasoline, groceries, and housing.
Grocery prices increased by 6.5% year-over-year which constitutes the highest yearly increase since May 2009. Additionally, shelter costs rose by 6.2 per cent which is the fastest increase since 1990.
Statistics Canada said that the annual rate of inflation would have been 4.3 per cent in January excluding food and energy alone. Last month , gas prices went up 31.7 per cent compared to last year.
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise rates in its upcoming interest rate announcement in order to curb the inflationary spiral.
