The Canada Day parade has been cancelled for the third year in a row in Montreal due to funding issues and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that makes it ‘too risky’ to put on a full-scale event, according to organizers.
The parade usually includes 170,000 spectators and nearly 9,000 participants, and takes place in Montreal’s Old Port and on Ste-Catherine St. A lack of sufficient funding from some of the parade’s main sponsors and inflation also played a role in its’ cancellation according to an email sent to participants.
“[Heritage Canada] has expressed they are unable to keep up the current amount of funds given to make the parade a success,” said the email.
Organizers said they will work to resolve funding setbacks in time for next year’s parade.
