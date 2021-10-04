Blood thinners can reduce COVID-19 deaths

The use of blood thinners by COVID-19 patients can reduce deaths, according to new research.
The study was published in the open-access, peer reviewed journal EClinicalMedicine. It looked at ways to reduce clotting and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 through the use of prescribed blood thinners.
"We know that COVID-19 causes blood clots that can kill patients," Dr. Sameh Hozayen, lead author of the study and an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School, said in a news release. ”But do blood thinners save lives in COVID-19? Blood thinners are medications prescribed to prevent blood clots in patients with a prior blood clot in their lungs or legs. They also prevent blood clots in the brain secondary to abnormal heart rhythms, like atrial fibrillation. Blood thinners are the standard of treatment in these diseases, which is why we looked at data to see if it impacted hospitalizations related to COVID-19.”
The study discovered in their findings that patients on blood thinners before contracting the virus were admitted less often to the hospital — despite being older and suffering from more chronic medical conditions than their peers.
Dr. Hozayen has said that most medical centres around the world have protocols for starting COVID-19 patients on blood thinners upon hospital admission. This is because it is to keep track of prescription drug use while patients are in the hospital.
