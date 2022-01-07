Tests performed on approximately 9,000 donated blood samples across Canada shows that immunity against COVID has waned since October but Omicron can boost protection against symptom severity.
Canadian Blood Services has been analyzing blood samples from donors as young as 17 years old every month to determine the presence of COVID antibodies. There was a hike in immunity last summer as people received their second dose, but immunity weakened in September for those over 70 years old. “About two weeks after vaccination, antibody levels peak and then gradually decrease,” said Sheila O’Brien, Associate Director of Canadian Blood Services.
The blood samples show that the loss of protective antibodies against the virus lessened for all age groups and likely continued to weaken in November and December. However, scientists from the COVID task force are studying the immunity offered by the Omicron variant and how it may offer more protection against future infections.
The task force studies are beneficial in determining when people can safely receive booster shots and how many additional injections will be needed in the future. Executive Director of the COVID task force, Dr. Tim Evans said the study of Omicron cells and the ‘immune dividend’ is a priority since it has infected large sections of the population. “It is strong and sustained in terms of immune memory, it may have an impact on how we think about the need and timing of boosters,” said Dr. Evans.
The research conducted by the task force influenced the Quebec government to offer booster shots for vulnerable groups such as transplant patients, those with weaker immune systems and older people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.