The Quebec Ministry of Transport (MTQ) revealed that the construction of a sound wall in Beaconsfield could cost up to $60 million. The MTQ made the announcement at a public meeting held at the Beaconsfield Recreation Center in which over 50 residents attended. Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle and other members of council were also present at the technical briefing.
In 2015, the city made a verbal agreement with Quebec’s previous Transport Minister Robert Poëti for 25 per cent cost share for a sound wall. The city’s quarter cost share would cost up to $15 million today if there are no further increases according to the MTQ.
Head of the Beaconsfield Citizens Association Michel Rheault questioned the cost estimate provided by the MTQ and said the wall could be built for half the cost. He has long argued that the wall should have been constructed in 2015 when it was much cheaper.
Bourelle wants to consult with taxpayers to determine if there is public support to move forward with the construction of the sound wall through public information sessions and consultation meetings, considering the cost to build the wall has nearly doubled since 2015.
“I’ve always said it will be up to the citizens in the end,” he said. The construction of the sound wall will be further discussed on May 24.
The sound wall would stretch five kilometres on the southern side of Highways 20 from Devon Rd. to Jasper Rd. and would be made of woven willow rods which require low maintenance and quick installation
