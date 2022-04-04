As of April 1, the speed limit has been lowered to 40km/h on Beaconsfield Blvd. and Woodland Ave. as part of the city’s Speed Reduction Action and Concept Plan. “For uniformity, the city thought it would make sense to bring the speed limit down to 40km/hr on Beaconsfield Blvd. and Woodland Ave.,” Beaconsfield Councillor and Chair of the Traffic Committee, Martin St-Jean told The Suburban. “St-Charles Blvd. remains at 50km/h because it is a main thoroughfare and can easily accommodate traffic going that speed.”
The Speed Reduction Action and Concept Plan was adopted last Fall to address traffic related issues such as speeding in residential areas, schools, and park zones and reduce the risk of collision and injuries. The plan will implement measures to impact driver behaviour and get them to slow down. “One thing that was echoed through the campaign was that people wanted more measures to be put in place,” said St-Jean. The action plan calls for 15 speed humps, 19 sets of speed cushions, six raised intersections, six chokers, six additional streetlights, two lane reduction islands for a total cost of $375,000, originally projected to continue into 2022 depending on available funds.
Last month, Beaconsfield resident Mark Rak wrote an open letter to the city, the local Police department and the principals of two schools in the area to address the road safety issues in residential neighbourhoods. Rak did not give up after the city said they did not have the budget to implement any additional measures for the time being and continued to look for imminent solutions for the problem. “Everything comes through a process,” said St-Jean “You need to analyze that the measures put in place will be put where they are most efficient and needed.”
St- Jean found 50 remaining lawn signs from the “Why are you Driving so Fast” campaign in 2018 and offered them to Rak, who decided to focus them around two local schools. He put the signs up with his son yesterday. “This morning, the difference was night and day,” Rak told The Suburban.“
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.