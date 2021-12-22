Bar and restaurant owners ask for Government assistance

Bar and restaurant owners are concerned with the long-term effects that recent health restrictions will have on their businesses and are calling for direct support from the Quebec government.
“Enough is enough,” businessman and Founder of the Union of Quebec Bar Owners Peter Sergakis told The Suburban. “We want loans and not loans that must be paid back. They must help us. Right now, it’s only the federal government that is helping us and the provincial government has not done very much.” Sergakis said the industry employs 200,000 workers and wonders why the government is not being more proactive about the situation.
With the uncertainty of the situation in Quebec brought on by the Omicron variant, some business owners have taken it upon themselves to close their restaurants waiting for the situation to stabilize. John Gumbley, owner of Farsides and Bord’Elle said that he closed his restaurants indefinitely before the government decided for him. “I don’t know when we’re going to open or what the government restrictions will be,” he said.
The situation has caused a domino effect for businesses that were just beginning to break even since the last shutdown. “They (government) say they are helping us with loans. As loan interest compounds and you reopen to lesser sales, staff, and profitability, you have more expenses monthly,” said Gumbley.
Employees are not motivated to work in the industry with the constant closures and unpredictability. “It’s very difficult,” said Sergakis. “We have been closed an opened so many times and I think this time around we will lose whatever employees we have left.” He said that there was already a staffing shortage before the news of the Omicron variant which caused some businesses to reduce their operating hours. “You’ve been closed so often that there’s no skilled workers or people with experience, so you’re starting from scratch,” said Gumbley.
Both Sergakis and Gumbley said that clients are scared to go out even if restaurants and bars are open. Though businesses were operating at 50 per cent, many customers would not even show up according to Gumbley, who criticized the government for being too strict. “Quebec did not give us the freedom to make money to the best of our ability,” said Gumbley. “If they had loosened restrictions earlier like other provinces […] we could have made 25% more to cover the loses we will make again.” Serkagis said that the restaurants and bars are not the problem since they have been following public health guidelines, and he does not agree with the government’s decision to close them down.
Gumbley said the current situation means a ‘complete closure’ of his restaurants. “I closed before I was forced to be closed, so that’s the amount of control I have now,” he said. “We won’t know the level of help we will get […] we don’t know how to go about getting it,” he said. Gumbley had to reimburse 150 pre-sale New Year’s tickets to customers because of the new restrictions and did not see any profitability in remaining open for the time being.
Martin Vézina, Director of Public and Government Affairs for the Restaurant Association of Quebec, told The Suburban that bars and restaurants will need ‘direct help’ from the Quebec government to survive the new restrictions. He also called for an incentive for workers in the restaurant and bar industry who are discouraged from working in an ‘unstable’ sector.
