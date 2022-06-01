The Bank of Canada increased its overnight key interest lending rate to 1.5 per cent - a rise of 50 basis points - and anticipates that inflation will continue to increase in the near term.
The bank will continue to increase rates to battle inflation and will continue its policy of ‘quantitative tightening’ (QT). It cites that global inflation continues to rise driven by the higher prices for energy and food, the ongoing war in Ukraine, COVID related lockdowns in China and ongoing supply disruptions.
“With the economy in excess demand, and inflation persisting well above target and expected to move higher in the near term, the Governing Council continues to judge that interest rates will need to rise further,” said the statement.
CPI inflation reached 6.8 per cent in Canada in April and will likely increase into the next term before coming down, according to the Bank, and core measures of inflation range between 3.2 and 5.1 per cent, with nearly 70 percent of CPI categories now showing inflation above 3 per cent.
“The risk of elevated inflation becoming entrenched has risen,” said the Bank’s statement. “The Bank will use its monetary policy tools to return inflation to target and keep inflation expectations well anchored.”
On the bright side, the Bank claims that Canadian economic activity is strong and that the economy is operating in ‘excess demand’ with a GDP growth of 3.1 percent for the first quarter of 2022. Consumer spending remains ‘robust’ and it anticipates that exports will strengthen growth in the second quarter. The Bank also said that the housing market is beginning to steady from ‘exceptionally high levels.’
The Government Council is prepared to ‘act more forcefully’ if need be to meet its commitment to achieve the inflation target of 2 per cent, and the policy rate will be guided by the Bank’s continuous assessment of the economy and inflation.
The next announcement of the overnight rate target will be July 13 along with the Bank’s outlook for the economy and inflation.
