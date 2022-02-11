B’nai Brith launched a petition for Red Hand Day demanding that Canadian representatives confront the exploitation of child soldiers in Palestinian territories.
Red Hand Day, also known as the International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, takes place Saturday Feb.12. B’nai Brith will use this opportunity to petition the Canadian Government to condemn and act against the use of child soldiers in the Palestinian territories and Gaza.
B’nai Brith is asking that the Canadian Representative in Ramallah confront the Palestinian Authority to ensure Canadian tax dollars don’t support the exploitation of child soldiers.
“The time has come for our government to acknowledge and speak out against an often-overlooked part of the problem – the plight of Palestinian child soldiers,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada.
Palestinian children are being used in riots as human shields, being recruited into terrorist activity, being sent to stab people in the streets or even being used as suicide bombers.Some children are sent to work in attack tunnels. At least nine have died in collapsing tunnels. Those who have survived these horrific events often suffer lifelong mental and physical trauma. It is estimated that 10,000 minors are trained in Gaza terrorist camps every year.
B’nai Brith asked that the government prioritize this issue and pressure Palestinian leaders to condemn the use of children in any military activity.
