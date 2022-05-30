B’nai Brith hosted a comedy brunch for seniors at the Adath Israel Synagogue in Hampstead for the first time since 2019.
Over 100 members registered for the event which featured an array of food and a special appearance from Montreal stand-up comedian and actor Joey Elias.
“It’s good to be back in person and to be at events like this all together again,” said one attendee.
Matthew Ross Quebec Regional Director at B’nai Brith explained that the senior advisory committee launched this event as the first of the ‘senior speaker series’ which will feature many more events over the course of the year. The event is part of a grant from the Federal Government.
“This is the first of what we hope are many events, a comedy brunch is a big way to kick it off” said Ross. “It's something we wanted to bring back for a long time but it's been too difficult.”
B’nai Brith traditionally hosts senior brunches at Adath Israel synagogue but has not been able to do so since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a lot easier to plan events again since the mask mandate has been lifted,” said Ross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.