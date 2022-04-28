B’nai Brith Canada held an event for Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) at Or Shalom Synagogue in Dollard Des Ormeaux (DDO) to commemorate victims of the Holocaust. It featured a candle lighting ceremony in which participants voiced the names of 100 Holocaust victims and honoured them by igniting a flame.
Among the dignitaries who attended were Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi, DDO City Councillors Anastasia Assimakopoulos and Maurice Vesely, Côte-des-Neiges City Councillors Sonny Moroz and Stephanie Valenzuela, Joan Lee, President of the West Island Black Community Association, and Mark Henry President of the Jamaica Association.
“It’s becoming more important every year that passes since the Holocaust,” Mayor Levi told The Suburban. “It’s important to educate our children on what hatred is by providing specific stories of the Holocaust, and to make them aware that it’s their responsibility to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Marvin Rotrand, National Director of B’nai Brith’s League for Human Rights cited the organization’s 2021 audit of anti-Semitic incidents in Canada which saw a 7.2% increase nationally and a 25% increase in Quebec since last year.
In total, there were 2,799 reports of anti-Semitic incidents which is the highest number recorded in 40 years of tracking – 828 separate incidents in Quebec alone.
“All of us being here today sends a message that we are united against hate,” said Rotrand.
B’nai Brith invited attendees to each take home a candle with the name of a Holocaust victim and light it in their honour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.