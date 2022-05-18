Montreal’s Auditor General Michèle Galipeau criticized the city for poor road management in her most recent report calling the situation “unacceptable.”
Galipeau suggested that the whole construction system should be reorganized and that road work should be better planned and carried out within an appropriate time frame to not disrupt citizens. She also said that plans should be centralized and more communication is needed between the city and boroughs.
“The roles and responsibilities of all participants in project planning and operational coordination are not clearly defined, documented and communicated,” she said referring to the Assistance à la gestion des interventions dans la rue (AGIR) and the Équipe de coordination opérationnelle (COP) – both responsible for coordinating road work in the city.
When presenting her report to city council, Galipeau mentioned that road work has continuously been a sore spot for Montrealers, causing road detours amongst other inconveniences. She also cited previous recommendations from reports dating back years ago. “For more than six years, the majority of commitments have clearly not been honoured,” she said.
Executive committee chair Dominique Ollivier said that the city has implemented 78 per cent of the 927 recommendations made by Galipeau between 2017 and 2021 and welcomed the new report, promising to follow up promptly with an action plan to be presented in June.
