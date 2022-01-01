Quebec has announced that children in daycare facilities who encounter other children who have tested positive for COVID-19 are not required to isolate or get tested if they are asymptomatic.
The government statement added that, “A child who has had COVID-19 in the last six months is considered protected.” Children are not to be excluded from a childcare facility even if they have been in close contact with a COVID case.
The government classifies it as a ‘moderate risk’ for children and masks are not required in childcare centres even if they have been in contact with others who have tested positive.
Children should only be tested if they develop COVID symptoms according to the Families Ministry which proposes the same measures for the public. Staff members are also responsible to monitor children’s health to determine if a test is needed.
Public health will contact daycare administrators if there is a need to close a location due to a possible outbreak.
