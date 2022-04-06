Though it is common practice for landlords to ask potential renters for references, Prof. William Strange from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School says it is far less common for tenants to ask landlords for reference letters. But they should. Strange is asking why landlords are not automatically obliged to provide their own references. Landlords request references to learn more about their prospective renters, and tenants are also interested in learning more about the landlord they would be dealing with, according to Strange.
“From the tenant’s viewpoint, there's a lot of stuff they want to know about the landlord that is not trivial and isn't guaranteed by the laws that protect tenants,” said Strange. “They might want to know, is this a landlord who's going to come fix the washing machine when it really needs to be fixed? Or is this landlord going to ask for the maximum legally allowed rent increase or is the landlord more moderate?”
Lasse Hvited, Legal advocate with the Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre in B.C. said he has not come across a Canadian renter who requested that a potential landlord provide references though he has heard many tenants express anxiety about whether their new landlords are good people. Hvited said this could be the result of a power struggle between landlords and tenants since vacancy rates remain low in the country. “Most tenants aren't deciding between 14 landlords like, ‘Oh, I wonder which apartment will I choose’,” he said. “Beggars can't be choosers [and] right now, renters are beggars.”
Hvited said it might be a difficult feat for a tenant to ask a landlord for a reference letter since they likely have several other candidates to choose from. “If you’re a landlord, you rent out a place and you have like 40 applicants, why would you put in any effort if you don't have to?” said Hvited. “If anybody asks for a reference, you just don't choose them because you want the people who are going to cause you the least trouble.”
Strange has called for legislation that would make landlord references a requirement since no such laws currently exist in Canada. He said that signing a lease agreement with a landlord function as a type of investment and there should be measures in place to ensure that the renter is making the right decision.
“If you’re looking for someone to invest, you shouldn’t keep them in the dark about the circumstances of the investment,” he said.
