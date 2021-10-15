As of today, people aged 13 and older must have a vaccine passport on hand to access health and social services institutions in Quebec.
The list includes Quebec hospitals, CHSLDs, CLSCs, rehabilitation centres, intermediate resources, family-type resources and private residences for seniors (RPAs). It is also a measure that applies to caregivers, companions, and visitors.
People entering a hospital for treatment will not need to present a vaccine passport.
Additionally, there are exceptions for those accompanying a child under 14 years of age, those in the company of a person who is giving birth, those accompanying a person who is visiting a loved one at the end of his or her life, or those accompanying a person who is unable to consent to the care required by his or her state of health.
