Around the Towns

Côte St. Luc
SAMUEL MOSKOVITCH ARENA OPEN FOR DROP-IN SKATE: The city announced this week that the Samuel Moskovitch Arena is open for drop-in skating. COVID-19 rules state that the entrance access is at 6985 Mackle Road and the exit is at the arena’s parking lot via the pro shop exit. As well, “all patrons must wash their hands upon entry. Health questions will be asked at the entrance. A helmet must be worn on the ice. Face coverings must be worn at all times while inside the arena building.” For more information about the regulations and hours, visit cotesaintluc.org, phone 514-485-6806, ext. 2200 or e-mail recreation@cotesaintluc.org.
CATS COMMITTEE CONCERT OCT. 22: The Côte St. Luc Cats Committee (CSLCC) is holding a virtual variety show and a raffle, and not an in-person event because of COVID-19, Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 pm at www.facebook.com/cotesaintluc and www.YouTube.com/cotesaintluc at the same time.
Hampstead
REMEMBRANCE DAY LAWN SIGNS: The town is encouraging residents to place Remembrance Day signs on their lawns. “Show your support by thanking a family, friend or loved one who served in the military past and present,” says a town announcement. “Call the Recreation Department to get your sign, 514-369-8200 Ext. 3. A representative from Community Services and Recreation will deliver and place your sign on your lawn. These signs are reusable and will be picked up after Nov. 11 for future use.”
St. Laurent
BIXI BIKES: Two new fully electric BIXI bike-sharing stations were installed last week at the Centre des loisirs and Painter Park. “Two other already existing stations—at Place Rodolphe-Rousseau and St. Laurent’s municipal workshops—will also be equipped with these new electrical bikes,” says a borough announcement. Mayor Alan DeSousa said the borough is proud “to be among the first in Montreal to welcome these electric BIXI stations. As a sustainable municipal territory, this is another innovation that meets our objective of promoting active, ecological transportation that is affordable and accessible to the greatest number of people.”
Montreal West
HALLOWEEK: The town announced that while children can trick-or-treat on Halloween and all residents should follow public safety regulations, it is also bringing “Halloweek,” “alternative activities for which you won’t need to leave your house.” These include contests, such as house decorating, pet costumes and pumpkin decorations. “Entries for all contests close on Oct. 31 and the winner will be announced on Nov. 2. These contests are open to Montreal West residents only.” For more information on how to participate, visit montreal-west.ca.
Westmount
WESTMOUNT CINEMA CLUB: The city is inviting its residents to “experience the Westmount Cinema Club from the comfort of your own home. We will send you a monthly newsletter that includes a special introduction to the film, fun facts, and a link to the film on Kanopy (the library’s online streaming service). We also invite you to join in the discussion by sending in your comments to be featured in future newsletters. Sign up for the Westmount Cinema Club newsletter online. For more information, contact Emily Gamble: egamble@westmount.org, 514 989-5221.”
Town of Mount Royal
REGINALD J.P. DAWSON LIBRARY SWEET CONTEST: The town announced that until Oct. 24, residents can “check out library documents to feed your mind and you will be eligible to win a $30 gift certificate at a local chocolate store. Let us know which titles you’d like to borrow, either by email (library@town.mount-royal.qc.ca) or by phone (514 734-2967). You’ll be entered automatically if you borrow digital books, too. This contest is offered as part of Quebec’s Public Library Week: semainedesbibliotheques.ca.”
Côte des Neiges-NDG
VIDEOCONFERENCE CONSULT ON LOCAL PROJECTS: The borough is holding videoconference consultations on some projects this month. One, a demolition committee meeting on 5575 Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and 7433 Chambois, takes place 6:30 p.m. today, Oct. 21. A consultation on the Montreal West train station takes place 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. “Any person may submit comments or questions in writing concerning this draft by-law, as follows: by mail, to the Division du greffe of the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, 5160 boulevard Décarie, Suite 600, Montréal, Quebec H2X 3H9 and by completing the online form for each project. More information and details of the projects can be seen via links at montreal.ca/en/cote-des-neiges-notre-dame-de-grace.”
