Around the Towns

Côte St. LucFALL ACTIVITIES: The city has released its Parks and Recreation fall programming. For more details and to register online, consult cotesaintluc.org/RecPrograms.
SCAVENGER HUNT: The city is encouraging residents to discover their electoral districts this fall through eight scavenger hunts — one per district. The items to find in each district can be found at cotesaintluc.org — click on “CSL scavenger hunt 2020.” A map of each of CSL’s districts can be found at cotesaintluc.org/city-government/about-csl/.
HAMPSTEADNEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The next Hampstead council meeting takes place 8 p.m. Oct. 5 via videoconference. To watch, click on the link that will accompany the meeting’s announcement at www.hampstead.qc.ca/.
COVID CASE: Mayor William Steinberg confirmed that a town Public Works employee has tested positive for COVID. As of Thursday Sept. 24, “the other six workers in his team have been tested with some being negative and the rest waiting for their results.” Steinberg added that since March, “Hampstead has kept our workers on separate shifts as much as possible and has minimized contact between workers. Of course, masks have been mandatory from the beginning. So hopefully all workers will be negative and will return to work after the quarantine period.”
MONTREAL WESTMAYOR’S COVID MESSAGE: Mayor Beny Masella sent out a message last week urging residents to heed public health authorities in light of the Montreal alert level changing from yellow to orange. “There are no current restrictions or changes to our recreation activities,” he wrote. “We will keep you posted if anything changes. The fact that we have some of the lowest number of cases on the island shows that MoWesters have been doing what it takes to stay safe and healthy. Let’s keep it up and get past this next daunting step together.”
St. LaurentDAY OF PEACE: The borough held its traditional Day of Peace at Beaudet Park last week, with the extra aspect of “fueling hope in the face of the pandemic.” Each Sept. 21 is the International Day of Peace. The ceremony was restructured in light of COVID, with council members, borough officials and a few schoolchildren in attendance. “Organized in partnership with the Comité interculturel du Comité des organismes sociaux de St. Laurent, the event was held under the theme ‘Shaping peace together’, decreed by the United Nations, as a reminder that in these times of pandemic, unity is a source of strength, more than ever.”
Town of Mount RoyalNEW TRAFFIC MEASURES: The town announced new traffic safety measures, including “its first radar-speed trailer, which will see use across the Town — in addition to its traffic calming effect, the trailer collects data, including speed data, on the various types of vehicular traffic on public roads.” Other measures include a reconfiguration of the Lazard-Dunvegan intersection to counter speeding, the planned installation of 10 new permanent speed bumps and “support for crossing guards and police officers around the Cornwall Bridge construction site.”
WestmountWALKING PATH REPAIRS: The city announced that it has been repairing damaged and dangerous sections of the walking path in Westmount Park. “Applying asphalt as a temporary solution will ensure the safety of residents, particularly seniors, who use the brick walking paths,” the city advisory says. “It is essential for these paths to be repaired before the first snowfall. We have therefore determined that a quick, temporary solution is the best approach. Although it is not aesthetically pleasing, our decision to use asphalt is solely for safety reasons.”
Côte des Neiges-NDGTERREBONNE WORKING COMMITTEE: The borough is inviting, in light of the recent controversy regarding this summer’s bike path on Terrebonne, interested residents to be part of a Working committee on mobility regarding that street in terms of “vehicle traffic, greater safety for active transportation and availability of public transit, and proposing solutions to the various problems with traffic on this street.” For more information on those who qualify for the committee and how to apply, consult montreal.ca/en/news/become-member-working-committee-mobility-rue-de-terrebonne.
