The SQ was contacted yesterday concerning the remains of an unidentified animal carcass left outside of a mosque on Rang Saint-Antoine in Vaudreuil-Dorion.
The SQ has not drawn definitive conclusions about the incident but has reason to believe that the animal carcass was left there on purpose and did not just die in the area.
The force is investigating the incident to identify the motive and determine if it was a hate crime.
