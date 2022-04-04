Anglophone students were initially exempt from the amendment to Bill 96 that requires three core courses in French in English Cegeps. But information has come put that it was Liberal education critic Hélène David who put forward the proposal that they be required to take them as francophones and allophones were. She was supprted by Liberal MNA David Birnbaum both of whom serve as members of the Culture and Education Committee that is doing a clause by clause study of the Bill.
David said that it is important that Anglophones take more of their classes in French. Surprisingly, French Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette asked David if it might not be too difficult for Anglo students, but she stood firm.
Jolin-Barrette called for a recess to discuss the feasibility of the amendment with his advisers. Marianopolis Director General Christian Corno received several calls to his office during the recess concerning the amendment the Liberals suggested.
Corno said that a fair number of Anglophones students would not pass or get low grades in the required French courses, and that CEGEPs would have difficulties finding teachers. “You may not get your diploma, or you might not go to medical school or law school,” Corno said. “It will limit choices.”
“It was shocking,” said Director General of Vanier College John McMahon. “There was absolutely no consultation, phone call, email or text message prior to the amendment being adopted by that committee.” The Director Generals of Five English CEGEPs told the Liberals that they objected to the amendment.
The National Assembly is expected to vote Bill 96 before the end of the spring session on June 10 and it could take effect as early as next fall.“The individuals responsible for this, all the way up to the premier of Quebec, have to have the courage to recognize that an error was made and have the courage to correct the error,” said McMahon.
