Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade promised a Hydro rate freeze if her government is elected and proposed temporarily removing the QST tax on electricity bills up to $4,000 and other necessities.
Additionally, Anglade wants to abolish provincial taxes on essentials such as soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, and non-prescription medication.
“The cost of living situation is extremely difficult for everyone,” she said. “It’s not a luxury in Quebec to have heat and electricity.
Anglade estimated that the proposed measures would cost the Quebec government around $1.5 billion but ensures that the additional revenues generated over the past year will be more than enough to cover expenses.
She asked Quebec Premier Francois Legault to consider these proposals and apply them to the budget scheduled for March 22.
