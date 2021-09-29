Quebec Premier François Legault has been called out to apologize after he verbally attacked Liberal MNA Greg Kelley for the public comparison that Kelley made concerning several of Quebec's controversial laws and the death of Joyce Echaquan. Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade had herself reprimanded Kelley on Wednesday for his comments.
Kelley's comments were part of an on-camera speech he made last June where he stated that he judges the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government on its actions following Echaquan's death which included the CAQ's language bill and approach on secularism. "I ask you to judge (the CAQ) on its actions," he said. "The first thing they did was to pass a law that reduced immigration and the number of refugees."
"The second is Bill 21," he continued. "And now let's talk about Joyce Echaquan - Thousands of people marched in the streets to demand that the government recognize systemic racism. And let me add Bill 96, again with the notwithstanding clause, used to restrict and remove rights."
On Tuesday, Legault expressed his disagreement that Kelley compared Echaquan and Bill 96 while the debate concerning Joyce's Principle, which is intended to establish ways to overcome systemic racism for Indigenous people, continues.
"Where I have a problem is when we see a video from the Jacques-Cartier MNA who makes an amalgam with Joyce Echaquan," Legault said, pointing a finger at Kelley. The CAQ has yet to acknowledge that systemic racism exists in Quebec.
Anglade then asked the premier to apologize because the day was supposed to be a tribute to Echaquan on the one-year anniversary of her death rather than a heated debate. Legault insisted on Wednsday that he did not regret his previous day's comments.
"It's odious," he said. "He made the connection between Joyce Echaquan's death, Bill 21 and Bill 96, which strengthens the French language. As premier of Quebec, I couldn't let that go," Legault stated.
Joyce Echaquan died at Joliette Hospital after hospital staff degraded her with racial slurs.
She cried out for help via social media while she was clearly in a state of suffering.
The video of her last moments circulated and was met with major critisicm by the population.
