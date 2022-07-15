Aldo Group Inc. has completed its restructuring plan, a process that has been in the works since May 2020 after filing for creditor protection amid COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in the retail sector.
“It is with great relief that we put this process behind us, and with excitement that we now look ahead,” said CEO David Bensadoun whose father founded the brand.
The company can now pay its creditors as outlined in the restructuring plan. Last month, it paid all international creditors and plans to pay North American creditors within the next few months.
Many other retailers in Canada were forced to file for court protection or face the prospect of closing permanently at the height of the pandemic, much like Aldo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.