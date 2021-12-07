Last Monday, Action Jeunesse de l’Ouest-de-Île AJOI and Ricochet received 44 mattresses as a donation from Matelas Bonheur that will allow them to provide more support for the vulnerable population in the West Island.
“We jumped on the opportunity, and we will use them at the shelter here in Pierrefonds and donate some to our beneficiaries who need mattresses,” executive director of AJOI Tania Charron told The Suburban.
The mattresses will be used at Halte-Transition, an emergency shelter in Pierrefonds-Roxboro for those who struggle with residential instability and to those experiencing homelessness in the West Island. Halte-Transition has been in operation since December of last year.
The organization will give some of the mattresses to other community members in less fortunate situations as well. Those who have just moved into housing, first time renters, young people facing difficulties, single mothers and many others in the community can benefit from the mattress donation.
“With the pandemic, we had the chance to have many generous donors to help out people struggling with residential instability,” Charron said.
AJOI provides daily hot meals, emergency resources, and housing solutions for community members experiencing difficulties in the West Island.
