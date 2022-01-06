Air Canada has announced that it will be suspending certain flights to sunlit destinations from Jan. 24 to April 30 to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The suspended destinations include Antigua, Aruba, Samana, Curacao, Exuma, Grenada, Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo, Bermuda, Grand Cayman, Havana, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Martin/Sint Maarten and St. Kitts, and Nevis.
Air Canada will ‘operate several one-way commercial flights from the affected destinations to bring people back to Canada’ to avoid people being stranded abroad, and travellers will receive a full refund for the temporary suspension of these flights.
“Omicron ushered in a wave of renewed uncertainty that coincided with the holidays and impacted our industry yet again,” said Vice President of Air Canada Vacations Nino Montagnese. “Based on the lessons learned in 2021, we’ve implemented the necessary policies and procedures to help our industry weather the storm.”
Last week, WestJet Airlines was forced to cancel 15 per cent of its’ flights through the end of January due to staffing shortages caused by Omicron, with 181 WestJet employees testing positive for COVID.
