Air Canada will no longer allow animals on baggage holds due to ongoing airport delays and rising complaints over lost luggage and long lines at the airport.
“Due to longer than usual airport delays, and for the safety and comfort of pets, we will not be accepting new requests for pets traveling in the baggage compartment until Sept. 12, 2022," said Air Canada.
Recently, a dog was left at Toronto Pearson International airport with baggage for 21 hours after flying in with a different airline. Despite labor shortages, WestJet will continue to allow animals.
Air Canada’s announcement comes after it made the decision to cut 15 percent of flights that would mainly affect domestic routes in July and August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.