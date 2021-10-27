After a 19 month hiatus due to the pandemic, Greyhound buses are scheduled to resume trips from Canada to the United States. The bus company will resume service across the border in two weeks.
November 8 is when the U.S.-Canada land border will be open to Canadians who would like to visit the United States for non-essential purposes — as long as they’re fully vaccinated.
Even though the Montreal-New York bus route is one of the most popular available, Greyhound will include several other trips a day. This is going to include a single bus leaving each morning from Montreal to Boston.
Additionally, Greyhound will be offering service over the border from Toronto (three trips a day) and Vancouver (two trips a day) starting on November 8.
Bookings for Greyhound buses are currently open, and have gained so much traction that only three departure times are left for the first day of travel. However, Greyhound has shown enthusiasm for its Canadian clientele — even suggesting a few reasons why Canadian residents would want to cross the border into the United States.
“Reconnect with friends, enjoy the upcoming holidays with family or even plan your trip to warmer weather this winter," Greyhound stated.
